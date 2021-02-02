2 drug dealers nabbed in Bulawayo

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

BULAWAYO police have arrested two suspects for unlawful possession of dangerous drugs and prohibited substances.

In a statement on Monday, police said the suspects were arrested along the Victoria Falls-Bulawayo Highway last Friday.

“The first suspect (34) was driving an unregistered Toyota Granvia vehicle and was stopped and searched by the police who found two packs of marijuana, 144×100 millilitres of BronCleer and 1×200 millilitres of Mayogel hidden in a trailer,” police said.

“The suspects implicated their accomplice (31), who was later arrested and investigations are underway.”

Different organisations have in the past expressed concern over rampant drug abuse in Bulawayo’s high-density suburbs, such as Entumbane, which has been ranked among substance abuse

hotspots.

Most of the illegal highly-intoxicating substances are believed to have been smuggled from neighbouring South Africa by cross-border transporters commonly known as omalayitsha. According to the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe, BronCleer syrup is not licensed for sale in the country though it’s readily available on the streets.

According to reports in Bulawayo, many patients that were referred to the country’s largest psychiatric health institution, Ingutsheni Central Hospital, suffered from drug-related mental disorders.

