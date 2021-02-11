11 armed robbers nabbed at crime scene

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

ELEVEN suspected armed robbers were arrested yesterday morning after being caught red-handed attacking a 30-year-old at Maruta shopping centre along Seke Road.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of the gang members, who were armed with two rifles, iron bars, a sjambok and a catapult.

Nyathi said investigations were underway to establish the origin of the firearms.

He said police who were manning a roadblock along Seke-Delpor Road received a tip-off that a 30-year-old male was being attacked by an 11-member gang at Maruta shopping centre.

They abandoned the roadblock and attended the scene, where they intercepted the robbers before they had committed the robbery.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has intensified efforts to account for robbery syndicates who are moving around the country attacking members of the public who include motorists, business people and people walking and moving alone,” Nyathi said.

Last week, four suspected armed robbers, including a serving member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, were killed in a shootout with the police after they robbed a Harare businessman of US$10 000.

Two other gangsters who survived the shootout were arrested.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw