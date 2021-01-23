Zimbabwe’s former Prisons Chief Zimondi, dies of Covid-19

Zimbabwe’s former Prisons and Correctional Services Commissioner – General, Retired Major – General, Paradzayi Willings Zimondi (Tonderai Nyika) has died of Covid-19 related complications.

Zimondi retired in October last year after 23 years of service.

Having joined the Prison Department as a Deputy Commissioner of the then Zimbabwe Prison Service in 1997, Zimondi worked with the first Commissioner of Prisons in independent Zimbabwe, the late Langton Chigwida.

Zimondi was instrumental in pursuing the ZPCS expansion agenda, which saw the entity increasing its farms from 16 to 24 among other things.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw