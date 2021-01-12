UZ suspends examinations

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

THE University of Zimbabwe (UZ) has postponed to next month examinations which were due this month following the imposition of a 30-day COVID-19-induced lockdown by government.

The university had earlier urged its students and lecturers to prepare for examinations based on the original timetable prepared in November last year before government announced stricter lockdown measures starting on January 4, under which all face-to-face lectures and learning activities were banned except for Ordinary and Advanced Level examinations.

According to a circular published by the academic registrar, Noah Mutongoreni yesterday, the examinations, which were scheduled for January 20, 2021, will now commence on February 10, 2021 and end on March 10, 2021.

“At its academic committee meeting held on January 8, 2021, the university resolved to shift the examination dates by two weeks. Both lecturers and students are advised that online teaching should continue. Students should stand prepared and ready to sit for the examinations on the newly-announced dates,” the circular read in part.

UZ vice-chancellor Paul Mapfumo confirmed the development, saying due to the lockdown, writing of examinations would be difficult as students have to travel from different parts of the country.

“Owing to the COVID-19 restrictions, travelling for students will be difficult, so exams will be postponed. However, in the meantime, students will continue conducting their lectures online and prepare for the examinations,” he said.

The postponement came following an outcry by students and lecturers who feared for their safety amid the raging pandemic.

Government recently imposed a 30-day lockdown and restricted operations of non-essential services, including in-class learning for non-examination classes.

