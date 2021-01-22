United States donates 20 ventilators to fight coronavirus

BY SHARON SIBINDI

The United States, through the US Agency for International Development (USAid) has donated 20 ventilators to Solidarity Trust Zimbabwe, bringing the help by the powerhouse to the southern African country towards the fight against COVID-19 to U$20 million.

“The ventilators, produced in the United States, reflect cutting-edge technology customised to Zimbabwe’s needs and requirements,” the US embassy in Harare said yesterday.

According to the embassy, the ventilators’ compact and easily deployable design will provide medical professionals with flexibility in treating patients affected by the virus.

“The ventilators may prove lifesaving for individuals who develop respiratory complications due to COVID-19,” the embassy said in a statement.

“In addition to the ventilators, we provided a tailored package of support, including installation, training for healthcare workers, and a one-year service agreement for regular maintenance.”

The embassy added: “This donation brings the United States’ response to the pandemic in Zimbabwe to over $20 million, building on previous investments to strengthen clinical care, disseminate health messages, increase laboratory capacity, improve disease surveillance, and provide humanitarian assistance.”

US ambassador to Zimbabwe Brian Nichols said: “We are pleased to deliver 20 ventilators, which complement Zimbabwe’s efforts to combat COVID-19 and demonstrate the United States’ ongoing commitment to supporting the people of Zimbabwe through this crisis and beyond.”

The United States has provided $3,5 billion in assistance since 1980, including $1,2 billion in health assistance for diseases like HIV and Aids, tuberculosis and malaria.

For decades, the United States has been the world’s largest provider of bilateral assistance in health.

Since 2009, American taxpayers have generously funded more than $100 billion in health assistance and nearly $70 billion in humanitarian assistance worldwide.

