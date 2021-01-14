Uganda elections 2021: Bobi Wine takes on Yoweri Museveni

Bobi Wine and others out of the 10 opposition candidates have been arrested on several occasions.

The US cast doubt over the electoral process and withdrew its election observers after most of its accreditation requests were denied.

In response, Mr Museveni’s spokesman Don Wanyama tweeted that there were observers from the African Union and East African Community.

“I don’t remember when Uganda last sent election observers to the US,” he added.

The government has previously said the election would be free and fair.

Bobi Wine has called on voters to remain at polling stations on Thursday and use their mobile phone cameras to record the tallying process in an effort to prevent vote rigging. – BBC