Twumbiti self-elevates as he scripts own film

AFTER years of working in the shadows of others, scriptwriter and actor Junior Jonasi popularly known as Twumbiti on the yesteryear television series Tunga has decided to tell his own story through his forthcoming series titled All I Need.

Twumbiti who has been writing scripts on requests from film producers for the past seven years told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday, that it was high time he became independent.

“It’s now time to express my creativity without any limits. All this while I was developing other people’s storylines into scripts. I will be writing my own stories,” he said.

Twumbiti, who made his debut entry in the field of acting in 2017 when he featured in Tunga Season Two after approaching its producer Willard “Slimaz” Magombedze, confirmed that he will carry on acting.

“I did not leave acting, I love acting. I am still aiming for greater heights. I will be featuring in my forthcoming six-episode series as an actor, director and producer and all other films that I am going to write,” he said

“Shooting of the series All I Need will start as soon as the lockdown gets eased. The series is laden with many themes such as betrayal and love secrets.”

Twumbiti co-wrote Tunga with Magombedze from 2017 to 2019. He also wrote Tete neMuroora (2017), Christmas Saka Wakuita Sei (2018), Caught in Between (2019), The Chosen Faith (2020) and The Trash Can (2020).

In his career, Twumbiti has wrote and sold many scripts to both local and international film producers.

