Trump dents US democracy claims: ED

BY MOSES MATENGA

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday called for order in the United States following the chaos unleashed on Washington by pro-Donald Trump supporters, who do not want to accept Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

Mnangagwa joined several world leaders in condemning the chaos that took place on Wednesday, adding that the developments at Capitol Hill were not good for democracy.

International leaders have expressed shock and condemned the protests at Capitol Hill.

The developments came as the US Congress certified Biden’s election as the 46th president.

“Last year, President Trump extended painful economic sanctions placed on Zimbabwe, citing concerns about Zimbabwe’s democracy,” Mnangagwa said on Twitter.

“Yesterday’s events showed that the US has no moral right to punish another nation under the guise of upholding democracy. These sanctions must

end.”

He immediately congratulated Biden and pledged to work with the US for the good of the two countries that have not been the best of friends over Zimbabwe’s history of human rights violations.

“I would like to again congratulate President-elect Joe Biden on his confirmation as the 46th President of the United States. Zimbabwe is, as it has always has been, ready to work together as friends and partners with the US for the benefit of both our people,” Mnangagwa said.

World leaders, including the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, condemned the behaviour of Trump supporters.

He said: “Disgraceful scenes in US Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.”

European Union officials indicated their support for Biden on Wednesday, as pro-Trump extremists forced Capitol Hill into lockdown, interrupting the certification of Biden’s presidential victory.

French Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called Wednesday’s riots “a grave attack against democracy”.

Vice-President Mike Pence, who presided over the interrupted session, announced the official Electoral College tally of 306 for Biden and Trump’s 232.

