Transport minister succumbs to COVID-19

BY EVERSON MUSHAVA/ JAIROS SAUNYAMA

TRANSPORT minister Joel Biggie Matiza succumbed to COVID-19 yesterday evening, becoming the second minister to die in a week following the passing on of Foreign Affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo.

Matiza died hours after the demise of former Education minister and historian Aeneas Chigwedere to the respiratory disease that also killed Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Ellen Gwaradzimba last week.

Matiza’s death brings to four the number of ministers killed by the virus since last year. Lands minister Perrance Shiri was the first victim last July.

Information secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana confirmed Matiza’s death.

Zanu PF acting secretary for youth Tendai Chirau confirmed Matiza’s death on Twitter, saying: “A day is hardly passing without receiving bad news. This is heartbreaking.”

Zanu PF Mashonaland East provincial secretary for administration Kudzai Majuru said he heard the news on the passing on of Matiza.

“I just got the sad news and we are in shock like anyone else. We were still seized by the passing on of Cde Chigwedere and another tragedy has it us again,” he said.

Matiza reportedly attended a birthday party hosted by Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa which was described as a COVID-19 super spreader. Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, who allegedly attended the party, is also reportedly bedridden.

Born on August 17, 1960 in Murewa, Matiza has been Member of Parliament for Murehwa South under Zanu PF ticket since 1999.

He reportedly joined the liberation struggle in 1977. He was Zanu PF Mashonaland East provincial chairman by the time of his death. He was appointed Transport minister by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in September 2018.

Meanwhile, Chigwedere also succumbed to COVID-19 yesterday at his Marondera farm at the age of 81.

His son, Casper, confirmed the death.

“We are shocked. We can’t believe that he is no more,” he said.

Chigwedere is also a former Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs minister as well as a Zanu PF stalwart.

At the time of his death, the historian, who held various posts in both government and Zanu PF, had taken an advisory role in politics as he concentrated on farming.

NewsDay Weekender is reliably informed that Zanu PF members in Mashonaland East are pushing for the late Chigwedere to be accorded national hero status.

lFollow Everson on Twitter @eversonmushava/Jairos @jairossaunyama

