Teens pen COVID-19 awareness song

THE Teen Rescue Mission (TRM), an organisation that helps teenagers and youths to abstain from drug abuse, premature sex and crime among other vices, will tomorrow join the nation in raising awareness about COVID-19 through a song titled We Will Win.

The single, which consists of lyrics in English, Shona and Ndebele, is an initiative meant to use the voices of young people to relay a relatable message to their peers in the face of the deadly global pandemic.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style, chairman of TRM Chitungwiza, Ailack Mwanza, who is also the manager of the project lauded the collective effort by their young members whose unity, he said, “shows great maturity and commitment” in ensuring that the future is secure.

“Our (TRM) youths have shown maturity and commitment in sensitising their peers and this song is an idea which was born out of seeing challenges where young people were not fully complying with the COVID regulations in addition to not really accepting that the disease is real,” Mwanza said.

“The aim of the musical project is to have the teens and youths use their own style of music and language to communicate in their own way because we believe that they understand each other and we know music is one of the best ways used in communicating such strong messages.”

Mwanza added that the ongoing project would also bring out the positivity and faith in the teens and give youths the assurance that the future is still waiting for them and that they ought not to lose hope.

The song came in the backdrop of several New Year’s eve bashes across the country which attracted a lot of young people exposing them to COVID-19.

It features gospel artiste and founder of TRM Abraham Matuka who said they would distribute the song online extensively to reach all corners.

“We look forward to have the video out soon and have the song played on all platforms as we know our young generation is now on the internet and they will access it easily because we do not want anyone to feel left out in this educational project on the deadly virus,” he said.

“Having the song recorded and all instruments played by one teen and vocals done by other teens really shows that Teen Rescue Mission is living to its expectation in the area of impacting teens and uplifting as well as exposing their talents.”

Founded in 2018, Teen Rescue Mission assists teenagers and youths to abstain from drugs, crime and early sex, thereby moulding better citizens and future leaders.

