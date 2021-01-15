TBWA Zimbabwe Appoints new General Manager

TBWA Zimbabwe under Full Circle Comms has appointed Patience Chivaviro as General Manager as from 4 January 2021.

Chivaviro joined the Full Circle Comms family in 2019 when she took up the position of Account Manager at Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants where she has been highly impressive, energetic and has shown leadership in all areas she has been responsible for.

She has vast operational experience having worked for 7 years at the British Airways in roles such as Reservations Manager and Airport Operations.

Chivaviro also worked for the Bidvest Bank Travel Group in South Africa where she started in operations and progressed into the business solutions department at BCD Travel and Rennies Travel Global both belonging to the Bidvest Travel Stable.

She has also engaged with global brands such a Mercedes Global, Nestle Global, WHO, Coca Cola, MTN, Telkom, UN World Food Program and FNB.

Sapi Bachi, managing director at TBWA Zimbabwe said the company has grown, and they have seen the need to appoint a GM to oversee the day-to-day operations of the company.

“This is a new position and the GM will be critical ensuring that we keep the company’s momentum as we expand our service offering and the growth of our team,” said Sapi.

“Chivaviro’s experience in the corporate world beyond Zimbabwe’s boarders as a relationship manager and business solutions expert will be effective in the growth of TBWA Zimbabwe and the direction the company intends to go”.

Speaking on her appointment, Chivaviro said that she was excited and honored for the opportunity to become the first general manager for TBWA Zimbabwe.

“Despite the challenges that most companies faced in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, I believe that TBWA has a lot to offer and we intend to use this opportunity to showcase TBWA as a market leader in Zimbabwe” she said.

