Storm over Zima nominees

ORGANISERS of the annual PPC Zimbabwe-sponsored Zimbabwe Music Awards 2021 (Zima) have come under criticism from showbiz followers over their adjudication process that has raised more questions than answers.
Zima organisers yesterday released a list of nominees, which some showbiz followers say did not reflect the situation on the ground.
The awards ceremony, which was initially scheduled for February 6, will now be held virtually in line with the COVID-19 restrictions under the theme Celebrating Voices on February 20 at Newlands Country Club in Harare.
While some artistes might not have submitted their works, the nominees list has, however, caused a public outcry and set different social media platforms ablaze.
Among the categories that have come under scrutiny is the Best Female category, where songbird Ammara Brown has divided opinion among the public jury after being nominated against Anita Jackson, multi-award winners Janet Manyowa and Shasha with little to show for it.
Also, in the Best Sungura category, Delroy HKD and Tongai Obert Moyo (son of the late sungura maestro Tongai) have again sent tongues wagging having been nominated alongside sungura grandee Nicholas “Senior Lecturer” Zakaria and dendera ace Sulumani Chimbetu.
Some believed sungura singer Mark Ngwazi was eligible and better positioned to contend for honours in this category.
Surprisingly, rising gospel singer Everton Mlalazi was nominated under the Best Producer category alongside Alliviate Beats, DJ Tamuka and Levels of Chillspot Records.
The anomaly is said to have been rectified latter as the organisers notified the Mlalazi’s camp of the blunder alleging it was supposed to be his producer Nigel Nyangombe appearing on the list.
With the public jury entitled to its opinion, the awards spokesperson, Benjamin Nyandoro, defended the adjudicators’ decisions, saying the year 2020 tested the music sector beyond measure.
“Though it may be regarded as a tight race, we take it that year 2020 was a year for creatives. We had a torrid time arriving at four names shortlisted per category out of 1 235 submissions,” he said.
“We have given deserving attention this far. The vetting team and judges did a sterling job. I am quite impressed with the nominees, I believe they are a true reflection of the year for creatives.”
Nyandoro said the nomination was a win on its own.
“Wishing all the best to those who have made it this far. We are all hands on deck to ensure a smooth implementation of the PPCZIMA2021,” he said.
Nyandoro said the Song of the Year was up for a public vote where the public would decide who takes the award home, adding that they will be sharing the voting links soon.
“We hope that by February 20th, the environment will be more conducive to holding the awards ceremony while still adhering to safe health practices,” he said.
Nyandoro said the number of submissions warrants a befitting awards ceremony.
“Lockdown also came with a lot of time for creativity, great stuff. We had some categories with over 70 submissions and we have to shortlist five for nominees reveal,” he said.
“The following awards — Retro 1, Retro 2, and Lifetime Achievement — have no nominations as they will be announced on the night of the awards.”
Dancehall singers Poptain, Jah Master and Nutty O dominate the list of the nominees with four nominations each.
Below is the full list of the nominees:
Best COVID-19 song
Baba Harare ft Kapfupi — Corona
Indosakusa — COVID-19
Nutty O — Safe
The Vine — Heal Our Land
Tocky Vibes — Corona
Best Afropop
Bekezela
Herman
Nox
Shasha
Best Alternative
Andy Muridzo
Hwabaraty
Nkwali
Tahle WeDzinza
Best Newcomer
Anita Jackson
Fidel Country Boy
Herman
Holy Ten
Best Videographer
Andy Cutta
Naxo Films
Umsebenzi Ka Blaqs
Best Dance/House/Kwaito
DJ Naida x John Cole
Mzoe 7
Novuyo Seagirl
Tebza
Best Zimdancehall
Freeman
Jah Master
Nutty O
Poptain
Best Hip-hop
Asaph
Holy Ten
ProBeats
R Peels
Best RnB & Soul
Berita
Hillyz
Nox
Trevor Dongo
Best Chinyakare/Chimurenga
Fusion 5 Mangwiro
Terrence Kwenda
Whitney Mativanga
Vimbai Zimuto
Best Ezodumo/Imbube
Insingizi
Nkwali
Nobuntu
Indosakusa
Best Contemporary Gospel
Brian Nhira
Janet Manyowa
Tembalami
Minister Michael Mahendere
Best Traditional Gospel
Kea Hove
Mambo Dhuterere
Siphosenkosi Ncube
Vusa Mangena
Best Sungura
Delroy HKD
Nicholas Zakaria
Sulumani Chimbetu
Tongai Obert Moyo
Best Jazz
Agga Nyabinde
Joe Kabumbayi
Mahlaba
Terrence Kwenda
Best Tshibilika
Madlela Skhobokhobo
Clement Magwaza
Ndux Junior
Sotja Moyo
Breeze Music
Crisswiss & The Dot
Fusion 5 Mangwiro
Sinazo
Best International Zim Artist
Bekezela
Donel Mengena
Nox
Shasha
Best Producer
Alliviate Beats
DJ Tamuka
Everton Mlalazi
Levels Chillspot
Best Album Of The Year
Freeman and Friends — Mixtape
Jikizinto — Berita
Sounds of Victory — Janet Manyowa
Zvinodzimba Ngoni — Mambo Dhuterere
Best Video
Ammara Brown — Glow in the Dark
Asaph ft Msizkay — Asipheli Moya
Hillzy x ShaSha — Goodbye
Trevor Dongo ft Feli Nandi — Mufudzi Wemombe
Best Collaboration
Jah Master ft Anita Jackson — Unonzani
Poptain ft Allanah — Fadza Mutengi
Baba Harare ft Mabamura —Stumbo
Nutty O ft Poptain — Kokai
Best Female
Ammara Brown
Anita Jackson
Janet Manyowa
Shasha
Best Male
Asaph
Jah Master
Minister Michael Mahendere
Poptain
Song Of The Year
Fadza Mutengi — Poptain ft Allanah
Hello Mwari — Jah Master
Safe — Nutty O
Wakatemba — ExQ ft Tocky Vibes.
