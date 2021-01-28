Storm over Zima nominees

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

ORGANISERS of the annual PPC Zimbabwe-sponsored Zimbabwe Music Awards 2021 (Zima) have come under criticism from showbiz followers over their adjudication process that has raised more questions than answers.

Zima organisers yesterday released a list of nominees, which some showbiz followers say did not reflect the situation on the ground.

The awards ceremony, which was initially scheduled for February 6, will now be held virtually in line with the COVID-19 restrictions under the theme Celebrating Voices on February 20 at Newlands Country Club in Harare.

While some artistes might not have submitted their works, the nominees list has, however, caused a public outcry and set different social media platforms ablaze.

Among the categories that have come under scrutiny is the Best Female category, where songbird Ammara Brown has divided opinion among the public jury after being nominated against Anita Jackson, multi-award winners Janet Manyowa and Shasha with little to show for it.

Also, in the Best Sungura category, Delroy HKD and Tongai Obert Moyo (son of the late sungura maestro Tongai) have again sent tongues wagging having been nominated alongside sungura grandee Nicholas “Senior Lecturer” Zakaria and dendera ace Sulumani Chimbetu.

Some believed sungura singer Mark Ngwazi was eligible and better positioned to contend for honours in this category.

Surprisingly, rising gospel singer Everton Mlalazi was nominated under the Best Producer category alongside Alliviate Beats, DJ Tamuka and Levels of Chillspot Records.

The anomaly is said to have been rectified latter as the organisers notified the Mlalazi’s camp of the blunder alleging it was supposed to be his producer Nigel Nyangombe appearing on the list.

With the public jury entitled to its opinion, the awards spokesperson, Benjamin Nyandoro, defended the adjudicators’ decisions, saying the year 2020 tested the music sector beyond measure.

“Though it may be regarded as a tight race, we take it that year 2020 was a year for creatives. We had a torrid time arriving at four names shortlisted per category out of 1 235 submissions,” he said.

“We have given deserving attention this far. The vetting team and judges did a sterling job. I am quite impressed with the nominees, I believe they are a true reflection of the year for creatives.”

Nyandoro said the nomination was a win on its own.

“Wishing all the best to those who have made it this far. We are all hands on deck to ensure a smooth implementation of the PPCZIMA2021,” he said.

Nyandoro said the Song of the Year was up for a public vote where the public would decide who takes the award home, adding that they will be sharing the voting links soon.

“We hope that by February 20th, the environment will be more conducive to holding the awards ceremony while still adhering to safe health practices,” he said.

Nyandoro said the number of submissions warrants a befitting awards ceremony.

“Lockdown also came with a lot of time for creativity, great stuff. We had some categories with over 70 submissions and we have to shortlist five for nominees reveal,” he said.

“The following awards — Retro 1, Retro 2, and Lifetime Achievement — have no nominations as they will be announced on the night of the awards.”

Dancehall singers Poptain, Jah Master and Nutty O dominate the list of the nominees with four nominations each.

Below is the full list of the nominees:

Best COVID-19 song

 Baba Harare ft Kapfupi — Corona

 Indosakusa — COVID-19

 Nutty O — Safe

 The Vine — Heal Our Land

 Tocky Vibes — Corona

Best Afropop

 Bekezela

 Herman

 Nox

 Shasha

Best Alternative

 Andy Muridzo

 Hwabaraty

 Nkwali

 Tahle WeDzinza

Best Newcomer

 Anita Jackson

 Fidel Country Boy

 Herman

 Holy Ten

Best Videographer

 Andy Cutta

 Naxo Films

 Umsebenzi Ka Blaqs

Best Dance/House/Kwaito

 DJ Naida x John Cole

 Mzoe 7

 Novuyo Seagirl

 Tebza

Best Zimdancehall

 Freeman

 Jah Master

 Nutty O

 Poptain

Best Hip-hop

 Asaph

 Holy Ten

 ProBeats

 R Peels

Best RnB & Soul

 Berita

 Hillyz

 Nox

 Trevor Dongo

Best Chinyakare/Chimurenga

 Fusion 5 Mangwiro

 Terrence Kwenda

 Whitney Mativanga

 Vimbai Zimuto

Best Ezodumo/Imbube

 Insingizi

 Nkwali

 Nobuntu

 Indosakusa

Best Contemporary Gospel

 Brian Nhira

 Janet Manyowa

 Tembalami

 Minister Michael Mahendere

Best Traditional Gospel

 Kea Hove

 Mambo Dhuterere

 Siphosenkosi Ncube

 Vusa Mangena

Best Sungura

 Delroy HKD

 Nicholas Zakaria

 Sulumani Chimbetu

 Tongai Obert Moyo

Best Jazz

 Agga Nyabinde

 Joe Kabumbayi

 Mahlaba

 Terrence Kwenda

Best Tshibilika

 Madlela Skhobokhobo

 Clement Magwaza

 Ndux Junior

 Sotja Moyo

 Breeze Music

 Crisswiss & The Dot

 Fusion 5 Mangwiro

 Sinazo

Best International Zim Artist

 Bekezela

 Donel Mengena

 Nox

 Shasha

Best Producer

 Alliviate Beats

 DJ Tamuka

 Everton Mlalazi

 Levels Chillspot

Best Album Of The Year

 Freeman and Friends — Mixtape

 Jikizinto — Berita

 Sounds of Victory — Janet Manyowa

 Zvinodzimba Ngoni — Mambo Dhuterere

Best Video

 Ammara Brown — Glow in the Dark

 Asaph ft Msizkay — Asipheli Moya

 Hillzy x ShaSha — Goodbye

 Trevor Dongo ft Feli Nandi — Mufudzi Wemombe

Best Collaboration

 Jah Master ft Anita Jackson — Unonzani

 Poptain ft Allanah — Fadza Mutengi

 Baba Harare ft Mabamura —Stumbo

 Nutty O ft Poptain — Kokai

Best Female

 Ammara Brown

 Anita Jackson

 Janet Manyowa

 Shasha

Best Male

 Asaph

 Jah Master

 Minister Michael Mahendere

 Poptain

Song Of The Year

 Fadza Mutengi — Poptain ft Allanah

 Hello Mwari — Jah Master

 Safe — Nutty O

 Wakatemba — ExQ ft Tocky Vibes.

