Stay Safe Online and Offline

2021 couldn’t come quickly enough for most of us, yet as we move through 2021 Lockdown restrictions are still in place with a great many people remote working unless they happen to be one of those very important key workers.

The restrictions that social distancing brings are vital to counteracting the threat of the CoronaVirus and the resulting Covid19 as there is no-one that wants to carry on living in a world where a pandemic runs riot for a longer period.

Although having to stay at home in order to take care of those we love as well as the larger community is so important it can also prove to be very frustrating and boring for many who are used to leading an active life, luckily we do have the internet which is now acting as a virtual life-line for many.

Taking Care Whilst Online

Those industries that embraced the internet in the early days, that decided to take the chance and move part of their services online are now seeing a massive increase in activity. As with all success stories there will be those that try to piggy-back on the backs of legitimate sites but that do not offer such a great service. Recognising those sites is very important especially if you are considering spending some of your own money.

We all know how important taking some simple steps are to staying safe online.There are countless sites that help us in this way with great advice about purchasing a good virus protection cover, using hard to break passwords and generally making sure that the site you are going to look at is safe and secure.

On this page we are going to look at how to pick a safe online bingo/slots site. Online bingo is an incredibly social game where friends and family can meet up for a fun time whilst enjoying a few games. A good site will have live chat features which can be used not only for those friends you have but for also making new ones, so making sure you are playing at a good quality site is important.

How do I Know the Site is Safe and Secure?

If you check out swankybingo.com and scroll down to the bottom of the page you can see all the measures that have been put into place to ensure that your personal details are kept confidential.

Swanky Bingo is licensed by both the Gambling Commission and the Alderney Gambling Commission – click either button and you will be taken through to the relevant pages. Any site that is not licensed should be avoided at all costs.

Both the Software used at Swanky Bingo and the *Random Number Generator is regularly audited to make sure games are true and fair, and only the most up-to-date software is used in order to protect customer confidentiality. *The RNG is the software that calls the virtual bingo balls, spins the virtual wheels or deals out the virtual cards.

Any decent site will have links leading to sites like BeGambleAware for those people who find it difficult to stop playing their games.

Swanky Bingo is operated by JumpMan Gaming which are leading innovators in iGaming since 2010 so they are tried and tested. The gamlbing industry is highly competitive so standing the test of time is a great achievement in itself.

As you can see there are a few simple things that you can find out by simply scrolling down to the bottom of the page without even having to open up the sites, and a few moments of your time are well worth it in the long term.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw