Stage set for ZCN awards

BY MOSES MUGUGUNYEKI

ALL is set for the inaugural virtual Zim Community News (ZCN) awards meant to honour organisations and personalities that are making a positive impact in communities locally and in foreign lands.

The awards, that have received a lot of support from across the globe according to the organisers, will be held virtually tomorrow evening courtesy of Perfection Media, through its flagship, ZCN.

Initially, the awards ceremony was supposed to have been held at Daisy Farmview Lodge just outside Borrowdale, but due to the COVID-19-induced national lockdown, the event has gone virtual.

Community builders, philanthropists, social entrepreneurs, gospel musicians, sports personalities and organisations that have positively impacted communities will be honoured.

“We are also honouring outstanding personalities and organisations that have made a mark in empowering local communities,” said Tariro Masunda, ZCN digital director and event spokesperson.

“In line with ZCN policy of empowering communities through communication, we are also honouring outstanding philanthropists, municipalities, rights organisations and business mentors among others.”

Masunda said the awards were honorary and some of the categories did not need potential winners who had an outstanding record to submit nominations.

“We felt that it would be improper to ask personalities like Baba Manyeruke, for instance to submit an entry for pioneering local gospel music,” she said.

“While our media house is anchored on Christian values, we will not shut the door for organisations that are doing great work in our communities, helping vulnerable people like the Muslim community for instance.”

Nigerian gospel musician Sinach and locals among them Mechanic Manyeruke, Baba naMai Charamba, Rose of Sharon [Stanlic and Edgar Mutemererwa] as well as Janet Manyowa are among the gospel artistes to be honoured.

Minister Michael Mahendere, Pastor G, Letty Chawira, Lewis Ngara, Whitney Songbird, Mudiwa Hood and Jefferson Muserera are also on the list of nominees.

Businessmen Nigel Chanakira, Phillip Chiyangwa, Strive Masiyiwa, Lovemore Nyatsine, Lincoln Masiyenyama, Hamutyinei Chiviya and Fungai Mwale are among the nominees.

Prophet Eubert Angels, Tino Kadewere Foundation, girl rights activist Ekenia Chifamba, community leader Bhuran Weston, Abigale Mupambi, James Pande and educationist Daisy Mukariri are also vying for honours.

Follow Moses on Twitter @mugugunyeki

