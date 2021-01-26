Soldier, cop in court for robbery

BY REX MPHISA

TWO members of the security services and a civilian have been arraigned before Beitbridge resident magistrate Toindepi Zhou over allegations of robbery and extortion involving cigarettes worth R90 000.

History Sibanda (36), a soldier, whose address was given as 2492 Nyamudziwa Street in Cherutombo high-density suburb, Marondera, but residing in Lutumba, Beitbridge, and Shepherd Muchengi (34), a policeman whose address was given as 9046, Lusaka, Highfield in Harare, as well as a civilian, Dereck Mudau (29) of Dumba Village in Beitbridge, were not asked to plead when they appeared before Zhou.

They were remanded in custody to March 2 this year.

Sibanda is a Zimbabwe National Army commando attached to the Crack One Commando Barracks, while Muchengi is a member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police Support Unit and was deployed to the border town two weeks ago.

Allegations were that the trio, in the company of another soldier who is still at large, raided the home of Emmanuel Muttavhatsindi, who was known to Sibanda.

After breaking in, they tied Muttavhatsindi and his brother, Nicholas together with Janet Muleya, with shoelaces and helped themselves to 30 boxes of cigarettes valued at R95 000.

They then took their loot to Beitbridge, where they sold 20 boxes for R30 000 to Luckmore Girito.

The remaining boxes were given to Isheunesu Chimwango to sell on their behalf.

However, the complainant later managed to identify Mudau, who led them to Sibanda and Muchengi.

Sibanda and Muchengi face another charge of extortion for demanding R6 200 from Chimwango whom they had given 10 boxes of cigarettes to sell.

Chimwango is alleged to have sold the cigarettes and gave R15 000 to one Gidza, who did not hand over the cash to the duo.

They are said to have threatened to take Chimwango to an unknown place and harm him.

Fearing for her husband’s life, Chimwango’s wife is said to have given them R6 200.

The pair’s phones had the messages sent to Chimwango threatening him.

Munyonga Kuvarega prosecuted.

