Sikhala denied bail

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

MDC-ALLIANCE deputy chairperson Job Sikhala has been denied bail.

He appeared before Harare magistrate Ngoni Nduna.

He has been remanded to February 19 2021 for routine remanded.

In denying him bail, Nduna said Sikhala had boasted that he was arrested 65 times hence a demonstration that he has a tendency of repetetively committing crimes.

More to follow…

