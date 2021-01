BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

BAIL hearing for MDC-Alliance deputy chairperson Job Sikhala who is facing charges of publishing falsehoods has been deferred to tomorrow at the High Court after the State indicated that the record of his proceedings was incomplete, hence not ready for the arguments.

Sikhala appeared before Harare magistrate Tawanda Chitapi.

More details to follow…

