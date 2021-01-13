Rushwaya granted bail

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

SUSPENDED Zimbabwe Miners Federation president Henrietta Ruswaya, who is facing charges of attempting to smuggle 6 kg of gold worth $330 000 has been granted $100 000 bail on changed circumstances by Harare magistrate Ngoni Nduna.

Rushwaya, who is being jointly charged with Pakistani businessman Ali Muhammad, Central Intelligence Organisation operatives Stephen Tserayi and Raphios Mufandauya and her ZMF colleague Gift Karanda, had been denied bail twice on the grounds that she was a flight risk and that she was likely to interfere with witnesses.

Her alleged accomplice, Muhammad, was granted $100 000 bail last year.

Rushwaya who was represented by lawyer Tapson Dvetero, then applied again for bail at the magistrates’ court on changed circumstances arguing that the heightened COVID-19 lockdown would make her attempt to abscond trial difficult as the borders have been shut.

More details to follow…

