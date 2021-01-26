Reusable sanitary wear for Byo girls

BY PATRICIA SIBANDA

A REUSABLE sanitary wear producer in Bulawayo has scaled up operations in a bid to ensure adolescent girls are comfortable during their menstrual cycles.

The project founder, Thandiwe Moyo yesterday told Southern Eye that she started manufacturing the reusable pads with only 10 workers, but the operations have since grown to the extent that now they have 30 members of staff.

Moyo said reusable sanitary wear was effective in ensuring that adolescent girls do not miss school because they could not afford disposable sanitary pads, whose prices have sky-rocketed and are beyond the reach of many.

“This year and last year have not been easy due to COVID-19, but I have managed to recruit 20 more girls to produce reusable sanitary pads for females that cannot afford to buy disposable pads,” Moyo said.

“I hope to begin airing tutorial lessons on social media platforms like YouTube on how to manufacture reusable sanitary pads,” she said.

Moyo said she tried to find financiers for her project to no avail.

“I am not going to lose hope on this project,” she said, adding that government should dish out sanitary wear to girls for free throughout the country.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw