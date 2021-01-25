Retired Supreme Court Judge, Nick McNally dies

By newsday.co.zw
- January 25, 2021

Retired Supreme Court Judge, Justice Nick McNally has died.

According to an update by David Coltart, Justice McNally died in Johannesburg Saturday Afternoon.

“I have just been advised that Justice Nick McNally died in Johannesburg yesterday afternoon. My deepest sympathy and condolences are extended to his family, friends and colleagues,” Coltart said in a tweet.

More details to follow…

