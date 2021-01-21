Possessing zebra hide lands Byo man in trouble

BY NIZBERT MOYO

POLICE in Bulawayo are investigating a case of a 62-year-old man from Nguboyenja high-density suburb who was arrested on Tuesday after being found in possession of a zebra hide and tail.

The police acted on a tip off after a zebra skin was spotted in a drainage system in Northend, raising fears that the meat could have found its way onto the market.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector, Abedico Ncube confirmed the arrest of Jabulani Sifelani (62) on Tuesday.

“Police received a tip-off to the effect that there was a zebra skin dumped in a drainage system along Kirton Road, Northend, Bulawayo, amid fears that the meat might have found its way to some of our butcheries,” Ncube said.

He said police acted on the information and upon reaching the crime scene, found Sifelani in possession of the zebra hide and tail.

He was arrested and taken to ZRP Khumalo where he is detained.

Ncube said Sifelani will appear in court after investigations had been completed.

He warned members of the public that only authorised and licensed individuals were permitted by law to possess live wildlife or wild animal remains.

