Nutty O debut album on cards

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

RISING Zimdancehall musician Nutty O, born Carrington Simbarashe Chiwadzwa, says he is working on an album to be released this year.

The yet to-be-named album is Nutty O’s debut project after releasing a series of singles over the years.

He has broken into the Jamaican market, making headlines after performing alongside the late reggae legend Bob Marley’s Wailers Band and international reggae star Roman Virgo.

“I am promising my fans my debut album this year which is yet to be named,” Nutty O said.

“As for the message, I touch on different aspects of our daily lives, issues that affect people and societal boundaries.

“I have never changed the approach I had before, people should expect the best from me just like what I did in 2020.

A former member of the now-defunct Military Touch Movement, Nutty O last year released two singles Safe and Kokai, both trending on online platforms.

“Kokai was just a follow-up of the song Safe and we were saying Kokai meaning if we are safe we need to come together and invite people to rejoice,” he said.

The Kwandakabva Kure singer said Jamaican and other markets in the Caribbean still appreciate his music.

“Jamaicans and other markets are still appreciating my work and this depends on the quality of songs that I produce,” he said.

In 2015 while under the Kenako Music stable, Nutty O’s song Kwandabva Kure was played on BBC 1 Xtra’s Afro-dancehall hosted by Kenyan-born, London-based DJ Edu who presents 1Xtra’s Destination Africa show.

It was a milestone for the Mbare-born musician, but it never ended there as the song went on to receiving fair airplay locally and abroad especially on Jamaica’s Sun City Radio.

He has featured on high profile music concerts, including sharing the stage with international artistes such as Charly Black, Mafikizolo, Davido and many others.

Last year Nutty O made headlines after he became the first Zimbabwean artiste to feature on a Jamaican album which was nominated for the 2019 Grammy Awards in the Best Reggae Album.

