NRZ general manager dies

BY NIZBERT MOYO

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) acting general manager Joseph Mashika has died.

Mashika (44) died on Sunday and was buried yesterday in Marondera.

NRZ board chairman Martin Dinha yesterday told NewsDay that Mashika passed away at a private hospital in Harare.

He is survived by wife Nomatter and four children.

“The NRZ board, management and staff would like to express its condolences to Mrs Mashika, the children and the entire Mashika family following his untimely death,’’ Dinha said.

He said Mashika was appointed NRZ acting general manager on August 1, 2020.

Dinha said he held the position with distinction, adding that prior to his appointment, he served as NRZ board member for six years.

He said Mashika demonstrated astute leadership since assuming leadership at the rail entity.

Dinha said Mashika built a strong management team that was committed to the revival of the NRZ, adding that he was a remarkable leader during a period of extraordinary challenges.

