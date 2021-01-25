No vaccine for climate change

BY PETER MAKWANYA

IF the climate was COVID-19, this wish list would prevail

For this wishful wish list, the unjust carbon sins prevail

Human kind never anticipated, what kind of human is human kind

Never saw it coming, but hit by surprise, panic and uncertainties

As the 21st Century Armageddon and biocide for the climate

The climate change in an accelerating changing climate

If climate change was COVID-19, the environment would be sanitised

If climate change was COVID-19, the polluters would be vaccinated and masked

Carbon emitters, forest plunders and polluters would be locked indoors

Never to pollute again, taste the just medicine of their climate injustices

If climate change was COVID-19, climate injustices would be recorded and monitored daily

There would been no Conference of Parties (COPs) due to travel restrictions and daily curfews

World leaders would neither embrace nor shake hands, so they can’t spread climate sins

No palms would be greased with greenbacks but with the transparent smelly liquid

To sanitise their sins for polluting the environment with the anointing smelly liquid

If climate change was COVID-19, emissions, toxins, deforestations and degradations

Would be monitored and tested by the non-contact infrared thermometer

Carbon sinners and eco-freaks would be quarantined

Never to grace the Conference of Parties (COPs) and get detained

Never to receive their share of greenbacks, their major concern not the environment

If climate change was COVID-19 artisan miners and polluters would not partake wines and whisks

Laugh with mouths covered, while steaming the environment with lemons, ginger, garlic and steam while drinking zumbani/umsuzwane tea (Lippia Javanica)

If climate change was COVID-19 rich nations would be made to stay indoors

Counting the costs of their arrogance, attitudes, behaviours and deceptions

Carbon sinners would at least listen and not hear

No marginalisation of the poor but valuing the poor’s indigenous knowledge systems (IKS)

Carbon emitting companies would close, lockdown, downsize and pollute for two days a week, weakening their economies

If climate change was COVID-19, road transporters would need letters from the police with no one policing the police

Workshops and conferences would be banned and turned into non-lucrative virtual

Schools would be closed, replaced by non-existent online learning and misinformation

Carbon sinners’ footprints would continue to observe social distancing

Words would also communicate changes in climate change, meaning what they mean

If climate change was COVID-19, the world would carve 21st century habitual liars

Strangers to the truth, the Goebbels of this era, COVID-19 this, COVID-19 that, established liars

The environment would be given the chance to grow without hiding behind COVID-19.

With all the lies gone with COVID-19, one wonders if the world will have anything more to say

If climate change was COVID-19, countries would respect their environment.

As every branch, bush, shrub, root, leaves would treat ailments.

Climate change would not attract denialists and treated as fiction

Climate change has not created humour like COVID-19 in the midst of the pandemic.

Unlike climate change which carved arrogant leaders, COVID-19 made leaders humble

If climate change was COVID-19, forests would not be stripped to nakedness and barreness

While rivers would be drunk with wastes, toxins and sediments

The culture of pollution would not overcome the culture of reason

With miserable barren, thirsty and cracked earth, yelling for a drop of rain

The earth’s skin would not be weary, sickling and barren, but vaccines would come handy

If climate change was COVID-19, forests would not pay for the sins of carbon emitters and greed

Greeted by vicious, violent and destructive floods of many names

Cyclone Japhet, Idai, Eline, as if there were children born to violent parents

The imperfect cycle now the new normal, subverting the perfect earth

If climate was COVID-19, it would be the most feared and spoken phrase

If climate change was COVID-19, this wishful wish list would prevail.

