No vaccine for climate change

BY PETER MAKWANYA
IF the climate was COVID-19, this wish list would prevail
For this wishful wish list, the unjust carbon sins prevail
Human kind never anticipated, what kind of human is human kind
Never saw it coming, but hit by surprise, panic and uncertainties
As the 21st Century Armageddon and biocide for the climate
The climate change in an accelerating changing climate
If climate change was COVID-19, the environment would be sanitised
If climate change was COVID-19, the polluters would be vaccinated and masked
Carbon emitters, forest plunders and polluters would be locked indoors
Never to pollute again, taste the just medicine of their climate injustices
If climate change was COVID-19, climate injustices would be recorded and monitored daily
There would been no Conference of Parties (COPs) due to travel restrictions and daily curfews
World leaders would neither embrace nor shake hands, so they can’t spread climate sins
No palms would be greased with greenbacks but with the transparent smelly liquid
To sanitise their sins for polluting the environment with the anointing smelly liquid
If climate change was COVID-19, emissions, toxins, deforestations and degradations
Would be monitored and tested by the non-contact infrared thermometer
Carbon sinners and eco-freaks would be quarantined
Never to grace the Conference of Parties (COPs) and get detained
Never to receive their share of greenbacks, their major concern not the environment
If climate change was COVID-19 artisan miners and polluters would not partake wines and whisks
Laugh with mouths covered, while steaming the environment with lemons, ginger, garlic and steam while drinking zumbani/umsuzwane tea (Lippia Javanica)
If climate change was COVID-19 rich nations would be made to stay indoors
Counting the costs of their arrogance, attitudes, behaviours and deceptions
Carbon sinners would at least listen and not hear
No marginalisation of the poor but valuing the poor’s indigenous knowledge systems (IKS)
Carbon emitting companies would close, lockdown, downsize and pollute for two days a week, weakening their economies
If climate change was COVID-19, road transporters would need letters from the police with no one policing the police
Workshops and conferences would be banned and turned into non-lucrative virtual
Schools would be closed, replaced by non-existent online learning and misinformation
Carbon sinners’ footprints would continue to observe social distancing
Words would also communicate changes in climate change, meaning what they mean
If climate change was COVID-19, the world would carve 21st century habitual liars
Strangers to the truth, the Goebbels of this era, COVID-19 this, COVID-19 that, established liars
The environment would be given the chance to grow without hiding behind COVID-19.
With all the lies gone with COVID-19, one wonders if the world will have anything more to say
If climate change was COVID-19, countries would respect their environment.
As every branch, bush, shrub, root, leaves would treat ailments.
Climate change would not attract denialists and treated as fiction
Climate change has not created humour like COVID-19 in the midst of the pandemic.
Unlike climate change which carved arrogant leaders, COVID-19 made leaders humble
If climate change was COVID-19, forests would not be stripped to nakedness and barreness
While rivers would be drunk with wastes, toxins and sediments
The culture of pollution would not overcome the culture of reason
With miserable barren, thirsty and cracked earth, yelling for a drop of rain
The earth’s skin would not be weary, sickling and barren, but vaccines would come handy
If climate change was COVID-19, forests would not pay for the sins of carbon emitters and greed
Greeted by vicious, violent and destructive floods of many names
Cyclone Japhet, Idai, Eline, as if there were children born to violent parents
The imperfect cycle now the new normal, subverting the perfect earth
If climate was COVID-19, it would be the most feared and spoken phrase
If climate change was COVID-19, this wishful wish list would prevail.