NGO targets to create 3 328 jobs for small-holder farmers

A NON-GOVERNMENTAL organisation is targeting to generate at least 3 328 jobs for smallholder farmers in Zimbabwe as a COVID-19 mitigation strategy.

The organisation, Hand in Hand Zimbabwe (HIHZIM) specialises in capacitating marginalised people in rural communities, particularly women and the youths to create better livelihoods for themselves and their families.

The organisation intends to achieve this through imparting skills where they undergo training for six months on a six modular business development programme.

The organisation has since 2015, created 13 187 jobs for community members in rural Zimbabwe.

HIHZIM chief executive Felix Tete told NewsDay that the organisation would continue to support rural small-holder farmers through job creation, to ensure food security and improved household incomes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since 2015, we have created 13 187 jobs for villagers in rural Zimbabwe. This year, we are targeting to create 3 328 jobs to empower small-holder farmers so that they can mitigate the effects of the pandemic,” Tete said.

“This drive aims to create productive employment opportunities for rural folks so as to alleviate poverty within their communities, which is being worsened by the deadly pandemic. Unemployment lies at the core of poverty. For the vulnerable rural populace, labour is often the only asset they can use to improve their wellbeing.”

Tete said the creation of productive employment opportunities was essential for achieving poverty reduction and sustainable socio-economic development.

“The impact of COVID-19 on rural people has been brutal as measures to limit the spread of the pandemic have led to restrictions in trade and movement. This has prevented entrepreneurs from accessing markets to sell their produce and to buy inputs.”

Edith Mahu (62), a member of a thriving garden that HIHZIM supports in Shurugwi district said the organisation had greatly aided her and 17 other members of the project.

“The earnings from the horticultural venture have enabled us to taste financial freedom. We were living in abject poverty, but HIHZIM came and gave us hope. I can only imagine how we were also going to survive during this COVID-19 phase.

“Monetary challenges are now a thing of the past for us. During COVID-19, we are still selling our produce to the local markets and getting money.”

The organisation is presently supporting communities in seven districts, namely Bulilima, Chikomba, Chirumanzu, Gwanda, Lupane, Nkayi and Shurugwi.

