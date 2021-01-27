New foundation promotes rising artists

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

FOUNDER of the Muka Arts Africa Foundation Kudzaishe “Masta” Mutigwa said through his foundation, he sought to unearth and promote youthful artists in Marondera and surrounding areas.

He told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that artists in Marondera and surrounding areas had been facing difficulties in getting on the spotlight.

“I took it upon myself to promote artistic talent here in Marondera. Muka Arts Africa is a platform to showcase their talents. It’s not only for musicians I am also working with poets,” Masta said.

“The foundation seeks to give up-and-coming artists a platform to showcase their talents through free studio recording in partnership with Straight from the Jecha Music Studio. We also give career guidance on how to cope with the demands of the industry.”

He said their plans to host the inaugural Muka Arts Festival last year were disturbed by the outbreak of COVID-19, adding that they were, however, now working on a digital launch.

As part of his efforts towards upliftment of unheralded talent, Masta has roped in seven up-and-coming musicians to produce their debut eight-track album titled Nhaka set for release this Saturday.

“We have been working on our first album which will be out on January 30. I am the composer and producer of the album while the seven feature with different tracks,” he said.

“It has been quite an interesting journey working with these artistes. I met energetic young people with a lot of potential. They only lacked platforms to showcase their talents.”

Masta said the forthcoming album featured Rodney Maphosa, Daniel Kwenga, Kudzanai Muvambwi, Shamiso Chamangira, Simbarashe Joshua, Marshal Mushonga and Evans Kaswera.

“Shamiso aka Xamie features in two tracks Chishamiso and Pedyo. Other tracks on the album are Nherera, Hepi NaJesu, Daddy Bho, Nhaka, Chimbondimirira Shaa, Ndaramba and Nhamo,” he said.

