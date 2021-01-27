Nakamba earns coach’s praise

BY FORTUNE MBELE

ASTON Villa manager Dean Smith has heaped praise on Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, who put in probably his best performance in Aston Villa colours in Premier League side Newcastle’s 2-0 loss at Villa Park on Saturday.

It was Nakamba’s second start of the season and he played a full game in which Ollie Watkins and Bertrand Traore were on target in the first half.

Smith was impressed with the Zimbabwean’s exploits on the day and Nakamba looks set to retain his place as Villa clash with Burnley tonight.

“Marvelous came in against Newcastle and was excellent, and that’s important. When you have good structure and organisation, players can come in and they know their roles,” Smith said.

Nakamba, who sat on the bench and watched Villa lose 2-0 to Manchester City at the Etihad last Wednesday, is likely to start away to Burnley at Turf Moor today.

His first start was against Burnley in December at Villa Park.

The Warriors defensive linkman, received rave reviews after the Newcastle game on Saturday in which he had a pass accuracy of 98,5%.

Birminghammail also have the thumbs up to the Zimbabwean, who prior to the Newcastle game had been the subject of transfer speculation with reported interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray.

“Back in for his first start and first taste of match action since Burnley in mid-December, some five games ago. Kept possession really well in the heart of Villa’s midfield. Always offered short from goal kicks and looked unflustered against Newcastle’s midfield. A much welcome 90 minutes for Nakamba who proved his worth to Villa’s squad with a good performance as he broke up play whenever he could. Did well on his return,” BirminghamMail wrote.

Follow Fortune on Twitter @fmbele

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw