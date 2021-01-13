Mutare City suspends committee meetings

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

MUTARE City Council at the weekend tested its councillors and management for COVID-19, a move which has resulted in the suspension of committee meetings as the local authority exercise caution following the succumbing of town clerk Joshua Maligwa to the virus last week.

Council closed its main offices in the eastern border city last week after Maligwa’s death.

The local municipality yesterday cancelled a special full council meeting as some of the councillors and managers were on quarantine, waiting for results following the weekend tests.

In an interview yesterday, Mutare mayor Blessing Tandi said he was in quarantine.

“I was tested on Saturday together with my family and I am in quarantine. I am expecting my results anytime soon,” he said.

“My fellow councillors were tested on Sunday and we are expecting their results this week, because we need to know our status before resuming our council business.

“Our management team at Mutare City Council was also tested and we are moving in the right direction.”

Tandi added: “By end of this week, we will be in the know of how many people are affected by COVID-19 at Mutare City Council, if there are any.”

Tandi recently said COVID-19 cases in Mutare had risen by about 50%. He said the local authority’s COVID-19 treatment centre had less than 50 beds.

Follow Kenneth on

Twitter @NyanganiKenneth

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw