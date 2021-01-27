Muduhwa urged to grab Simba opportunity

BY FORTUNE MBELE

IN the absence of football action locally, Peter Muduhwa has been urged to impress at Tanzanian champions Simba SC during his short stint and put himself in a good position for permanent transfer.

Muduhwa (27) signed a six-month loan deal and was officially unveiled at Simba SC in Tanzania after flying from Cameroon on Monday where he was on national duty with the Warriors.

His agent Gibson Mahachi yesterday confirmed the signing and unveiling, adding that the Warriors’ defender should grab the opportunity with both hands.

“He (Muduhwa) has signed and was unveiled at Simba SC a few hours ago. It’s a six-month loan deal, but what he has to do now is to prove himself for a permanent transfer. He has that option to sign permanently. This is an opportunity that he has to grab with both hands. Football is not being played here so we pursue the permanent transfer deal. It will be good for him and good for Highlanders,” Mahachi said.

The Bulawayo giants are getting US$8 000 from the loan deal with Muduhwa having extended his stay at Bosso by another year.

Simba SC will only be registering Muduhwa for the Caf Champions League and not the local Vodacom Premier League as the Tanzania Football Federation transfer window has been closed.

The Tanzanian champions face Al Ahly of Egypt, AS Vista of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Sudan’s El Merreikh in the lucrative group stages of the Caf Champions League.

Simba SC recently appointed new coach, Frenchman Didier Gomes Da Rosa to replace Sven Vandenbroeck, who was in charge when the club beat Fc Platinum to sail through to the Caf Champions League group stages.

Follow Fortune on Twitter @fmbele

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw