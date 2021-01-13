Mudimu moves to Turkey

BY FORTUNE MBELE

WARRIORS centre-back Alec Mudimu has left Moldovian giants Sheriff Tiraspol to join Turkish league side Ankaraspor.

The League 1 is Turkey’s second-tier league, but it is an upgrade from the Moldovan top-flight.

Mudimu’s move was confirmed on Twitter by transfermatktModolva yesterday although not much is said about the deal.

“Zimbabwe international Alec Mudimu has left Sheriff Tiraspol and signed with Turkish side Ankaraspor,” transfermarktMoldova said.

According to transfermatkt, a German football website that flights player transfers, market values, rumours and statistics, Mudimu is under Argon Sports Agency and is valued at €200 000.

The site says Mudimu was a free agent as of January 1 2021 until he joined Ankaraspor.

Last month, Mudimu travelled back to England after the Moldovian league was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He joined Sheriff Tiraspol from Welsh outfit CEFN Druids last year with his former club handing him an opportunity to take part in Uefa Champions League.

Amid the cancellation due to the pandemic last month, it was also reported that half the teams in the Moldovian top league were involved in match-fixing and investigations were underway by the European Union law enforcement agency Europol and the country’s anti-corruption unit.

Four suspects were said to be behind bars in connection with the allegations with profits from the scam said to have reached US$725 000.

The reports said the scam involved club executives, coaches, players and agents who made up the syndicate.

Mudimu was part of the Warriors squad that played Algeria in back-to-back Group G Africa Cup of Nations qualifier matches last November.

