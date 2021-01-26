MSU student in court over US$2,7m heist

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

A MIDLANDS State University (MSU) student was yesterday arraigned before the courts on allegations of concealing $100 000 which had been allegedly stolen by his father Shadreck Njowa in the US$2,7 million Gwebi Bridge heist.

Job Njowa was not asked to plead on charges of defeating or obstructing the course of justice when he appeared before magistrate Denis Mangosi.

He was remanded to today for bail ruling. His father Shadreck is on the run.

It is alleged that on January 18, 2021 at around 9pm, Job dug a pit in front of their kitchen in Mudakuenda village in Mhondoro and concealed US$100 000 which he had been given by his father after the robbery.

He was allegedly seen by his cousin Tichaona Njowa while committing the offence.

Tichaona went to the scene sometime later and retrieved the money. He was, however, seen by another villager Luxury Nakumwa whom he gave $5 000 so that he does not report him.

Tichaona then bought two Honda Fit motor vehicles and spent some of the cash in lodges. Police received a tip off that Tichaona was splashing the money and he was arrested. He implicated Job who was also arrested. Police recovered US$20 500.

