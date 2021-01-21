Mlalazi engages Mzansi songbird for My Father’s House

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

RISING gospel singer and songwriter Everton Mlalazi has engaged the services of South Africa’s songbird and former Joyous Celebration member Xolly Mncwango in an effort to grow his international audience.

The Vine group founder and director Mlalazi collaborated with the famous contemporary gospel singer Mncwango on his latest single titled My Father’s House (In God’s house) that is already making waves on radio and is available on all digital platforms.

Hailing from Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal, Mncwango has captured the hearts of South Africans through her passionately worshipful recordings and live performances.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style yesterday, Mlalazi said he had adopted the strategy of releasing singles as appetisers and to make his music known to the people before dropping his debut album in April if everything went according to script.

“So far, so good. I am happy with the progress and through God’s grace, I will soldier on until I create a vibrant brand on the gospel scene. The positive responses that I am getting, God is behind it because without him I am nothing,” he said.

Mlalazi said collaborating with the famous Mncwango who is riding high with her debut album Jesus is Enough provided him with an opportunity to see things differently.

“There is nothing quite like it, when people collaborate to worship God. The bible says when two or more are gathered in my name, I too will be there. Not only do we share our experience in life, we share our gift on this song,” he said.

“I feel highly-favoured to have the opportunity to collaborate with sister Xolly. I have been following her through her time at Joyous Celebration and all the work she has done with Benjamin Dube and I felt that the arrangement behind My Father’s House would suit her,” he said.

Mlalazi applauded the world of technology and digitisation for enabling collaborations among artistes and helping their music to move fast and reach all corners of the world.

“I got in touch with her and she was willing and we set the ball rolling. I recorded from this end and she did from South Africa we then met to shoot the video which will be released in a few days time. She is a humble and blessed woman of God,” he said.

On the song’s message, Mlalazi said: “You know in My Father’s House (In God’s house) I find peace, I find joy, I find comfort and I feel safe. He bids me not to be afraid. With him in the vessel I can smile at the storm. God heals our hearts and all of us are welcome into his sanctuary (God’s house).”

Mlalazi said fans should look out for more collaborations which were in the pipeline.

“As we are open to work with other artistes another collaboration with Minister Michael Mahendere is on its way most likely in February and the other big surprise on my debut album expected this April. My debut album is the biggest thing in 2021 and I believe it will be a spirit-filled compilation,” he said.

Mlalazi, who draws inspiration from the likes of Benjamin Dube, Joyous Celebration and Donnie McClurkin, said music was a language and with it, many people were given hope and inspired to carry on.

“My music is inspired by my belief in the omnipresent, omnipotent God. As the COVID-19 pandemic made people lose jobs and income, lose loved ones, many people have lost hope and are asking: ‘Is God still there?’ Yes Jesus is the answer, yes God remains God. He still sits on the throne and does not stop being God because we have problems. He is God of the mountains and is God even in the valley,” he said.

With three singles under his sleeve, Mlalazi said he started singing at the tender age of five in church choirs and pursued his passion to become a professional artiste, leading to the release of his two singles — Jesus is The Answer (a cover of Andrea Crouch’s song) and Uyingcwele, a worship song that calls for remembrance the Holiness of the Lord — last year.

“I am happy that my music has been accepted very well locally and beyond the borders. The video of the song Uyingcwele played on regional television channels such as DStv’s TRACE Gospel and One Gospel of South Africa,” he said.

