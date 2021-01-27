MDC Alliance set to investigate Mutare mayoral polls

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

THE MDC Alliance party is investigating the outcome of the Mutare City Council elections that saw councillor Farai Bhiza aligned to the MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora winning the deputy mayoral post.

Mwonzora last month recalled seven MDC Alliance councillors in Mutare.

The elections, which were held last week, were meant to replace deputy mayor Kudakwashe Chisango, who was recalled.

Bhiza, who recently defected to Mwonzora’s camp, was allegedly voted into office by some MDC Alliance councillors.

He (Bhiza) polled seven votes against five garnered by Simon Chabuka of MDC Alliance.

Manicaland MDC Alliance spokesperson David Panganai told NewsDay that they were investigating the outcome of the election.

Panganai said they held an emergency meeting over the matter as they have the majority in Mutare City Council.

“Yes, we had a meeting to discuss the outcome of the council meeting. We discussed, among other issues, the election of the deputy mayor which the party lost despite our majority.

“We resolved to investigate the issue, but we are not ruling out intimidation as there were a lot of Zanu PF supporters who threatened us and disrupted the meeting,” he said.

The MDC Alliance has already axed Mutare mayor Blessing Tandi from the party, claiming that he negotiated for his safety so that he is spared recall by Mwonzora.

Panganai recently labelled Tandi a traitor.

The new development means that the MDC Alliance has totally lost control of Mutare city.

During the 2018 harmonised elections, the MDC Alliance won all the 19 seats at the Civic Centre.

However, a council source told NewsDay yesterday that two councillors sold out during the elections for the deputy mayor.

The source also alleged that the two councillors pleaded with Mwonzora not to recall them, before selling out during the elections.

“You know, some of the councillors don’t have anything to do, so they fear to lose their positions by getting recalled,” the source said.

