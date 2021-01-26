Mayo brings cheer to vulnerable children

By Style Reporter

Marvel Acts Youth Organisation (Mayo), of Zimbabwe Trust in December joined hands with the Women of Prayer International Ministry to donate clothes and food to children at Tamuka Foundation in Kuwadzana.

Tamuka Foundation is home to over 35 underprivileged children.

Just like many organisations, the children’s home was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic which prompted Mayo to source donations.

According to Mayo founder and advisor Abel Mavura, the donation was part of their annual charity work.

“In December we managed to distribute food hampers at Tamuka Foundation as part of our charity work,” Mavura said.

“As per norm, annually Mayo hosts parties for orphans and other vulnerable children. Over the past years we have been working with Tamuka Foundation in Kuwadzana where we hosted events alongside disadvantaged children and mobilised clothes and food items for them.

“It is these little deeds that put smiles on these kids. They need to be loved and have the feeling that they are part of the society despite the predicaments they face.”

Mavura said the situation at Tamuka Foundation and many other children’s homes had been exacerbated by the Covid-19-induced lockdown.

Mayo Zimbabwe seeks to contribute to the development and empowerment of young people in marginalised communities, eradication of poverty, injustice through advocacy for equality, child, youth and women’s rights.

It was founded in 2003 and for the past years, the organisation has been operating in Mashonaland East province’s Mutoko, Mudzi and Murehwa districts while in Harare Metropolitan province it is running projects in Epworth and Kuwadzana as well as other surrounding areas.

