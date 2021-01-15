Manicaland Provincial Minister Gwaradzimba dies

By newsday.co.zw
- January 15, 2021

Manicaland Provincial Affairs Minister Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba has died.

Gwaradzimba succumbed to Covid 19 this morning.

Born Ellen Munyoro, Gwaradzimba was one of the top senior civil servants in Manicaland before she was appointment as Manicaland Provincial Minister.

More details to follow

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *