Man caged for removing neighbour’s teeth

By SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

A 25-YEAR-OLD Guruve man will spend the next five months in prison after knocking off his female neighbour’s teeth in a fight over a stand boundary.

Brendon Zamharo pleaded guilty before Guruve magistrate Geraldine Mutsotso, who sentenced him to five months in prison.

Prosecutor Albert Charewa told the court that on December 23 last year, the convict had a misunderstanding with Jenifer Mutoro over a perimeter fence. The furious Zamharo assaulted Mutoro with fists and she lost her teeth in the process.

She filed a police report, leading to the arrest of Zamharo.

