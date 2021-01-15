Malawi leader appeals for $220m to combat Covid

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has appealed for help to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The southern Africa country has so far confirmed about 10,000 coronavirus cases and 275 deaths – including two cabinet ministers.

President Chawera said there was need to upgrade the country’s treatment centres and provide necessary equipment.

“The total financial need is really $220m (£161m) of support but the actual quantities can be found at the Malawi government Facebook page, this is truly something we need yesterday,” he told the BBC’s Focus on Africa programme.

The president said more than 200 treatment centres required upgrading.

“We have three critical needs, a shortage of space so we can admit the critically sick, shortage of medical supplies to treat them, as well as shortage of personal protective equipment for health workers,” he said.

President Chakwera said every penny would be accounted for and those responsible for any misuse would face the law.

On the death of his two ministers, the president said it was tragic that they would not be accorded state funerals due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“This has been a shocking dark moment for the nation,” he said. – BBC

