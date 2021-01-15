Mafume granted $40 000 bail

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA



SUSPENDED Harare mayor Jacob Mafume has been granted $40 000 bail.

Mafume appeared before High Court judge Justice Benjamin Chikowero on allegations of attempting to bribe a key witness in another pending matter for which he had been granted bail.

As part of his bail conditions, Mafume has been ordered to reside at his given address, report to the police every Friday and not to interfere with state witnesses.

Mafume spent weeks behind bars after the state alleged that he violated his bail conditions and contacted Edgar Dzehonye, a key witness in the matter, through a WhatsApp voice call, requesting to meet him and discuss his criminal case which was before the courts.

Mafume had been released on $30 000 bail at the High Court for illegally parcelling out land, a few days before he was arrested on fresh charges of obstructing or defeating the course of justice.

