Lunga linked with Mamelodi Sundowns

BY HENRY MHARA

WARRIORS defender Divine Lunga has been linked with South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns, with reports suggesting that the left-back could join the club as early as this month.

The 25-year-old has been impressive for Golden Arrows since joining the South African club in 2018, and KickOff.com yesterday reported that he could be set for a major upgrade in his career.

“Sundowns have already raised their hand of interest for Lunga as they seek to widen their options on the left flank of their defence,” the football website reported yesterday.

Lunga has been a constant feature for Arrows, making 30 appearances in his first season, then 27 in his second, and has so far made eight appearances in the current campaign.

But his career highlight remains when he managed to shut out Egypt and Liverpool’s superstar Mohamed Salah during Zimbabwe’s 2017 Africa Cup of Nations opener against the Pharaohs.

His performance in the tournament saw him getting linked to a number of teams including Gent and Genk in the Belgian league.

A number of French and English Championship sides were also said to be interested in his signature, and there was a possibility of him moving to the Middle East.

But a move failed to materialise. “However, there is now a possibility that he could move to Sundowns during the January transfer window with Arrows having already started the process of identifying his replacement,” added KickOff.com.

If he joins the Brazilians, as is expected, the former Chicken Inn man will have to up his game even more as the left-back position at the club is heavily congested by the likes of Lyle Lakay, Aubrey Modiba and Tebogo Langerman.

Lunga played under current Sundowns coach Steve Kompela while he was still at Arrows and it is believed it’s the latter who is pushing for the reunion.

Born in Bulawayo, Lunga played for hometown club Chicken Inn prior to making the switch across the Limpopo in July 2018.

 Follow Henry on Twitter @henrymhara

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw