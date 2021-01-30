King 98 lines up for Diamond Platinumz concert

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

ZIMBABWEAN rapper King 98, today lines up with Africa’s most decorated musicians in Tanzania at the invitation of multi-award winning Bongo Flava star Diamond Platinumz as his penetration of the elite music league continues.

King 98’s music star has without doubt been on the rise with collaborations that include Diamond Platnumz, Nigerian superstar Davido, King of RnB Juma Jux and Shebby Medicine.

The concert takes place at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam, courtesy of Diamond Platinumz who is riding high with his latest offering Waah that features respected Congolese singer Kofi Olomide that has reached over 37 million views on You Tube.

Speaking to NewsDay Life &Style, King 98’s publicist DJ Simz said Tanzania has embraced the Francesca singer as it becomes his second home.

“King 98 is happy to perform at Uhuru Stadium in Tanzania where he was invited by our brother Diamond Platnumz. This is a special invitation and it means a lot to him as he continues to get that opportunity many artistes would cherish to share the stage with such veterans in the industry,” he said.

“This has always been King 98’s late daddy Thompson Dondo’s wish to see him spread wings and be part of such big shows. Wherever he is resting, we just want to assure him that we will fulfil his dream, King 98 will conquer Africa.”

DJ Simz said the concert will give King 98 the much needed exposure in his quest to take his music on the international stage.

“We thank Diamond Platnumz for such an invitation as we get that platform to perform for our fans in Tanzania. We are happy to be continuously sharing notes with such a resourced brother.” he said.

At the concert, King 98 will also share the stage with another Tanzanian King of RnB Juma Jux and bongo crooner Rayvanny among others.

King 98 collaborated with Diamond Platnumz on the song Kachiri that has an accompanying video.

The video stands at close to five million views on You Tube.

He also collaborated with Juma Jux on the song Jogodo (a Yoruba word from Nigeria which means having fun) that also features Shebby Medicine.

King 98, whose aim is to revolutionise local hip-hop music through collaborations with continental powerhouses, has so far collaborated with South African hip-hop sensations Nasty C, LayLizzy of Mozambique and another Nigerian superstar Davido, who he describes as his music mentor.

“As King 98 camp, our quest is to take our brand and music to the people not only in Zimbabwe, but across the continent and fly the country’s flag high on the music scene. So, to achieve these goals and objectives, we have considered collaborations as the formula to accomplish our mission, and that is exactly what we are doing,” DJ Simz said.

“We are happy that our plans are going according to script and our growing fan base is actually giving positive feedback. That is really giving us the strength to work even harder to position ourselves well in this competitive industry, though we are not in competition with anyone.”

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, King 98 had staged performances across the region in countries like Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Mozambique.

