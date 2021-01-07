Kenya Covid: 335 new infections, as 340 patients recover

What you need to know:

The Ministry of Health has announced 335 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours from 5,424 samples that were tested within that period.

The new infections have pushed the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 97,733 and the total number of tested samples to 1,075, 673.

From the new cases, 307 are Kenyans while 28 are foreigners, with 233 being male and 102 female. The youngest case is of a one- year-old infant while the oldest is 94.

At the same time, the death toll in the country from the pandemic now stands at 1,702 after eight fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, on Thursday also reported 340 new recoveries, bringing the tally for national recoveries to 80,306.

Latest recoveries

From the latest recoveries, 261 are from the home-based care programme while 79 have been discharged from various hospitals across the country.

Currently, there are 536 patients admitted in various health facilities countywide while 2,498 are under home-based care.

There are 29 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 18 of whom are on ventilatory support and nine on supplemental oxygen. Two patients are under observation.

Another 10 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen and are in the general wards.

In terms of distributions per county Nairobi continue to lead with 102 cases followed by Meru 46, Makueni 40, Nyeri 19, Kajiado 14, Embu 13, Mombasa 12, Kiambu 11, Nakuru 9, Migori 9, Nyandarua 9, Busia 9, Samburu 8, Kirinyaga 6, Machakos 5, Kitui 4, Turkana 4, Lakikipia 3, Uasin Gishu 3, Siaya 3, Kilifi 2, Marsabit 1, Narok 1, Murang’a 1 and Taita Taveta 1. –

