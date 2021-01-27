Increase in murder cases worry police

BY STAFF REPORTER

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) yesterday expressed concern over the rising number of murder cases being committed during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

In a statement yesterday, the ZRP said murder cases were being committed by criminals who lacked respect for the sanctity of human life.

Police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said at Gaths Mine in Zhombe on January 25, a 30-year-old man was fatally assaulted by six people using knives and machetes after a dispute over gold ore.

He said in Binga, at Creche Hill, a 23-year-old woman was found dead along a footpath following a domestic dispute with her husband. She had deep cuts on the throat and chin and was sexually-abused before the murder. “On January 21 in Gezani village, Chikombezi, a 76-year-old woman was assaulted by her grandson, who accused her of bewitching him. The accused assaulted the victim using fists and open hands and she late succumbed to the injuries on January 23, 2021,” Nyathi said.

He said a 25-year-old man from Old Magwegwe in Bulawayo has been arrested for a murder case which occurred on April 18, 2019.

“On the said date, a 26-year-old man was found dead along a footpath in Old Magwegwe. Investigations by the police led to the arrest of the accused person on January 21, 2021 and he has since appeared before the Bulawayo Magistrates Court,” Nyathi said.

