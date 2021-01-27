I have not quit music: Makaya

BY SHARON SIBINDI

ONE of the pioneers of urban grooves, Betty Makaya, yesterday said she had not quit music, but was advancing herself academically at the same time constantly writing songs.

The South Africa-based songstress made the remarks while speaking about the projects she is working on that will include a collaboration with her father.

“Well, they say in all situations, life must go on, so while my singing voice was on the shelf, I was simply doing life. I have a job in the logistics industry and I have been studying,” she said.

“I have four kids and a man I love, so believe me that can keep you busy.”

Makaya recently released a love themed single Daira, which she recorded in 2018, which talks about a woman confronting her man over another woman.

“I can’t label this as my return, with the way death is on our doorsteps these days, I just feel like living more and doing what I love, so music happens to be one of those things, so I am just gonna do me for now,” she said.

Makaya believes the song has been well received as most people can relate to it.

“I am known to sing love songs and because we are getting older we have experienced most dynamics of a relationship by now, so this was just me singing about one of these dynamics, infidelity and so far those that have heard it, love it,” she said.

The songstress has also recorded a song of hope in collaboration with young artiste Samantha Tanatswa Mundoringisa, aka Your Girl Sam, titled Don’t Worry which will be released tomorrow.

Your Girl Sam said working with Makaya, who has a lot to offer to her growing career, was very fun.

“Although I was a bit scared at the beginning, she (Makaya) made me feel comfortable and helped with a lot of advice. Makaya was so chilled like I literally loved her composure in the studio that also calmed me,” she said.

Makaya said she was working on a six-track extended play that will be a mix of Afro-pop to be released soon.

This Friday she said she would be performing at a virtual live show dubbed acoustic Fridays powered by Zimcelebs.

