I don’t believe in being a failure: Ngara

UNITED KINGDOM-BASED Zimbabwean gospel singer Lewis Ngara says being nominated for the Zimbabwe Community News Awards in the Outstanding Male Gospel Singer (United Kingdom) category show that his efforts are being recognised and rewarded.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style yesterday from his Yorkshire base, Ngara said he did not believe in being a failure.

“I feel good when my efforts are being recognised and even rewarded. From the feedback I am getting across the platforms it shows that people are responding to my music in a positive way,” he said.

“I really thank the fans for their unwavering support as they have been voting for our songs to be on the radio chats. They have really showed their support towards our music.”

From last year’s end of year radio chats, Ngara’s song Tirikuona Minana came out on position 36 at Radio Zimbabwe’s Gospel Top 50 and the video was number 41 on ZBCTV Top 50, Mwari Makandinakira was number 43 on National FM Top 50, Let’s Praise the Lord and his duet with wife Tau titled Hamheno Zvavo Vasina Mwenje was number 18 and 37 respectively on Classic 263 Top 50.

A teacher by profession, Ngara said he was a man of surprises and most of what he did was guided by his faith as a member of Forward in Faith Ministries International.

“The success I got last year fuels me to push much harder this year and would like to ensure that I give my fans quality music this year as I also seek physical presence on the showbiz scene guided by my faith as a firm believer,” he said.

“I am a Christian, a firm believer and with God, all things are possible. Things may not always be rosy, but failure is not my portion, I have hope in Christ.”

The adage that says behind every great man is a woman seems to be a true reflection of Ngara who confirmed that his wife was very supportive of what he does.

“As much as I put more focus on my music, my wife is the pillar of strength in pursuit of my musical career and this is so encouraging to get such support from your best friend,” he said.

“Education has also helped me to become a critical thinker as it gives me the ability to analyse things and put them in their context.”

In a recent interview, Ngara said his ability to work with various artistes and producers has enabled him to make inroads into the cut-throat music industry.

“Working with different producers has helped me to bring variety sounds. Collaborations have helped me to understand areas that I lacked, thereby developing them. Each producer has their own approach, which is different from others and this gives a different feel to my music,” he said.

“While I sing gospel music, getting my inspiration to write songs from reading the Word of God, my compositions are also mainly influenced by African traditional styles, although I am flexible.”

Backed by The Soul Rejuvenators Crew, some of Ngara’s albums include Jesus is Calling (2013), Ndafunga Kwedu KuZimbabwe (2014), Love Jesus (2016), Regai Zvikurirane (2018), Ndirimukundi (2019) and Let’s Praise the Lord (2020).

