Hyenas devour Mhangura murdered man’s remains

The remains of a Tsetse Control worker murdered by his cousin on January 19 for trying to refrain him from dating an older woman and stealing property to please her were found on Monday with hyenas having devoured part of them.

The incident occurred at Gravellote Farm in Mhangura.

According to close friends and relatives, the deceased, Cosmos Chitofu, was employed by the Tsetse Control Department.

A close relative said Cosmas went missing on January 19 and people believed that he was at work.

A relative, who identified himself as Richard, said: “This is a sad moment for our family as a bid to help out a brother turned out nasty after the young brother killed him.

“Deceased, who was the elder brother, had misunderstanding with his younger brother Elton. He told Elton to stop dating an over-aged woman. She has four children from her previous marriage. Elton was also accused of stealing household goods to please his new found love.”

