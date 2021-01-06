Gweru property developer in belated Christmas party for elderly

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

GWERU property developer, River Valley, recently held a surprise belated Christmas party for elderly women in the Midlands capital who all walked away with food hampers.

The Christmas party was held for only 30 women, in line with COVID-19 regulations although more than 100 food hampers were later distributed to the less privileged in the city.

River Valley chief executive Smelly Dube said the pandemic had affected revenue streams for most people with the vulnerable more susceptible.

“Things are not well because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dube said.

“The revenue inflows have drastically been reduced and if business operations have been affected, what more of the elderly and vulnerable in society? That is why as River Valley we have always been active with humanitarian programmes in the community particularly during these trying times.”

A beneficiary, Gogo Maphosa thanked Dube and her company for coming to their rescue, especially ahead of the 30-day COVID-19 lockdown which started yesterday.

Visually impaired Lindiwe Madhubeko said she had benefited from River Valley charity work for the last decade.

Since the onset of coronavirus outbreak in the country in March last year, River Valley has donated food items and other goods to thousands of vulnerable people in the Midlands province.

The company also assisted in the refurbishment of health facilities and water reticulation works as part of its efforts to prevent the spread of the novel virus.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw