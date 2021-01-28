Gweru gas company donates to flood victims

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

A GWERU-BASED company Mansach Gases yesterday donated food items and other goods to victims of flash floods at Mtapa and Shumba halls evacuation centres.

Residents affected by the flash floods that hit the city in the past weeks were moved to various centres established in the Midlands capital after their houses were filled with water.

Mansach Gases donated items such as sugar, cooking oil, mealie-meal, salt and kapenta among other items.

The company’s managing director, Salimu Mbwana said it was important for the corporate world to assist people affected by the flash floods.

“It is now more than two weeks since these families moved from their homes,” Mbwana said.

“Some of us might have already forgotten about them but it’s critical that we become each other’s keepers especially in times of need.”

He said the company was looking into ways to provide gas to the affected families.

Gweru United Progressive Residents and Ratepayers Development Trust (GUPRRDT) sourced the donations on behalf of the victims.

GUPRRDT housing portfolio committee member, Maisiri Zindoga appealed to other well-wishers to chip in to support the affected residents.

Councillor for ward 6, Godfrey Giwa commended Mansach Gases for the donation saying it would help the distressed families.

“This is a timeous donation which comes at a time victims of flash floods lost their property and food items in the past weeks,” he said.

Incessant rains that pounded Gweru in recent weeks, coupled with poor drainage systems left many residents particularly in low-lying areas affected by flash floods.

