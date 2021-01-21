Gweru embarks on free COVID-19 testing

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

GWERU City Council (GCC), in partnership with government, has rolled out a programme to offer free COVID-19 tests in the Midlands capital as part of efforts to increase early detection of the virus.

In a statement yesterday, the local authority said it had identified three points in the city where the tests would be conducted from Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 1pm.

“The Health and Child Care Ministry in conjunction with the Gweru City Council are offering free COVID-19 testing,” GCC said in a statement.

“The testing would be from Monday to Friday from 9:30am to 1pm and the testing points are Amtec, Fairmile and Senga roadblocks.”

Council spokesperson Vimbai Chingwaramusee confirmed the development. She said rapid antigen tests would be conducted at the points.

“Rapid diagnostic tests would be conducted at roadblocks and if someone tests positive, then PCR (polymerase chain reaction) would then be conducted,” she said.

The development comes at a time most people have been calling for increased coronavirus testing for early detection of the virus.

PCR tests have been said to be more effective than rapid tests although the former takes longer to deliver results.

As of Monday, 3 829 PCR tests had been carried out across the country with the Midlands province conducting only 22 (PCR) tests.

Statistics released on Monday show that the province recorded 1 890 confirmed cases, 1 317 recoveries and 33 deaths.

