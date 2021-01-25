Gweru City Council ventures into quarry mining

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

THE Gweru City Council has partnered a private company to extract quarry for sale as part of income-generating projects for this year, mayor Josiah Makombe has said.

Makombe revealed this last week at a meeting with the Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe (WCoZ) in Gweru, where he also disclosed that mining would begin soon.

He said the quarry claim was located along the Gweru-Mvuma Road.

“The quarry venture will not only be part of our income-generating projects, but will also see a big improvement in road maintenance projects,” Makombe said.

“Once we start mining the quarry, we will become self-sufficient in some of the materials needed for road maintenance, hence improving service delivery.”

Makombe would, however, not be drawn into naming the investor.

The development comes at a time most roads in the city are in a deplorable state, littered with potholes that are causing nightmares to motorists as the cash-strapped council struggles to maintain them.

Meanwhile, Makombe also said plans to resuscitate Go Beer, were at an advanced stage after the local authority successfully partnered another private investor to implement the project.

Follow Stephen on Twitter @jagganox78

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw