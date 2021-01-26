Govt urged to increase pensioners monthly stipends

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

PENSIONERS have urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government to increase their monthly stipends in order to cushion them from the harsh economic situation that continues to affect the country.

Zimbabwe has an estimated 500 000 pensioners who earn a paltry $1 500 monthly when the poverty datum line is at $20 000.

Their call comes a few months after Bulawayo pensioners launched the Bulawayo Pensioners Forum last year in November in order to get full representation on issues affecting them.

Other provinces such as Matabeleland North, Masvingo and Harare followed suit and also established branches.

Bulawayo Pensioners Forum co-ordinator Winos Dube told NewsDay that they would take their campaign for better payouts to Mnangagwa as the country’s pensioners struggling.

“When political parties are campaigning during elections, we listen as they present their manifestos. However, we also do follow ups on those electoral promises to find out if they are being executed as promised,” Dube said.

“Mnangangwa clearly said that he was a listening President so there is no reason why he should not listen to our plea as pensioners to have payouts reviewed upwards,” he said.

Dube said they wanted Mnangagwa to intervene and ensure that the National Social Security Authority pays out better stipends to pensioners.

“We also call upon other provinces that have not yet joined us like Mashonaland Central and Matabeleland South to do so,” he said.

Harare Pensioners Forum representative Mafingei Nyamazwa said pensioners were struggling to survive throughout the country.

Masvingo Pensioners Forum co-ordinator Charles Gonzi said their membership in the province had increased.

Follow Praisemore on Twitter

@TPraisemore

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw